Mumbai Police detain Arnab Goswami in 2018 suicide case

Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114 2020-11-04 As votes for US presidential elections are being counted, President Donald Trump and Republican nominee has won states of Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, South Carolina, Alabama. Whereas, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has won New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Vermont, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, Oregon, California and Illinois. Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in electoral votes. Biden has won 192 EVs against Trump’s 114, till the last update. Biden has won EVs-heavy California which gives 55 votes. A candidate needs 270 or more electoral votes to win the presidency. According to polls, it is going to go down to the wire.