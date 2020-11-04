Mumbai Police detain Arnab Goswami in 2018 suicide case

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 04 2020, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 11:51 ist
About: 

Mumbai Police detained Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami on the morning of November 4. Police entered Goswami’s residence and attempted to detain him. Arnab Goswami said Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law and father-in-law, son and wife. They also assaulted Arnab Goswami as per video played out on Republic TV. 

