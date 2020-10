'Animal corridor plan on Delhi-Mumbai highway approved' 2020-10-05 On “animal corridor” planned to be built on under-construction Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Forest and Environment Minister of Rajasthan, Sukhram Bishnoi said, “The proposal for the corridor has been approved by Govt of India. This will keep wild animals protected and make them face fewer threats.” Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to be complete before 2024.