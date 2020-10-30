Munger violence: EC orders immediate removal of SP, DM

The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the immediate removal of Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate of Munger over arson in the district of poll bound Bihar.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident by Asangba Chuba AO, Divisional Commissioner, Magadh that has to be completed with the next seven days.

New District Magistrate and the SP will be posted in Munger today itself.

Unidentified persons caused arson at Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) and SP Office in Munger, setting several vehicles on fire and damaging office. The mob was protesting against a man's death during firing incident on Oct 26 at the time of Goddess Durga idols immersion and demanded action against Munger SP and SDO.

Police conducted flag march in Munger after a mob vandalised SDO and SP office while protesting against man's death during Durga idol immersion clashes. “Munger incident is under investigation. Clashes erupted due to pace of idol immersion,” said Bihar ADG Jitendra Kumar.