Must avoid Covid-19 super-spreading event: Niti Aayog

During press conference held on October 27, NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul said, “Even countries of much greater economic capability, per capita income and good health system can succumb to a huge second peak is a lesson for all of us. We are very fortunate that our trend is in the opposite direction.”

He further said, “Looking for a super-spreading event in the case of an individual positive case is an important area of our work. Super-spreading events happen when we are together not only in very large numbers but also in medium numbers. So, super-spreading event must be avoided.”