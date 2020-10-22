Naravane commissions ASW ship INS Kavaratti into Navy

About:
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane commissioned anti-submarine warfare (ASW) ship INS Kavaratti into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. Indian Navy, in a statement, said the warship portrays the growing capability of the force. “Designed by Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design, the ship portrays our growing capability in becoming self-reliant through indigenization,” Indian Navy stated.
