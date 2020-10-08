‘Narcotics case is small, getting bail is no big deal’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh on October 7 reacted over bail given to Rhea Chakraborty. Vikas Singh said that the bail was given to Rhea is on the premise of a narcotics case against her, which is quite weak.

Vikas Singh said, “The bail given to Rhea is on the premise of a narcotics case against her, which is very weak according to me. The real question is whether or not she administered the drugs to Sushant without his knowledge. Did she tell doctors, to whom she took him for treatment, about his usage? The Narcotics case is very small, getting bail in that is no big deal.”