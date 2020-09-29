Naxal with bounty of Rs 8L surrenders in Chhattisgarh

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Sep 29 2020, 16:14 ist
  updated: Sep 29 2020, 17:13 ist
About: 

A naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head surrendered before police in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on September 28. Kosa Markam was involved in various criminal activities of naxalites. He has worked with several big leaders of naxals in Chhattisgarh.

