NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty

Indian troops illegally crossed LAC: China 2020-09-08 While addressing a press conference in Beijing on September 08, the spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian said, "On September 07, Indian troops illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and entered the south bank of Pangong Tso. Indian troops blatantly fired warning shots at our border patrolling troops who were there for consultation. Our troops were compelled to take measures to stabilise the situation." "India's behaviour violated agreements. It is a serious military provocation. We have made representations through diplomatic and military channels asking them to immediately stop dangerous moves, withdraw people who crossed the line and discipline frontline troops," he added.