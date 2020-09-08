NCB must have found evidence against Rhea: Bihar DGP

NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty 2020-09-08 In today’s biggest development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide case, the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 08 formally arrested Rhea Chakraborty. NCB arrested Rhea in connection with the drug angle related to Sushant’s death. Earlier in the day, Rhea was being taken for the medical test and being procured before the court. Earlier, a case had been registered against Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar, Delhi, and others under various sections of IPC and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai. The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.