NDRF rescues 30 people from flood-hit Gujarat village

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 25 2020, 10:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 10:32 ist
About: 

Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescued around 30 people who were trapped in flood-affected Morbi district. The evacuation process took place on August 24 in a flood-hit village of the district.  The western state of Gujarat is battling with heavy rains with waterlogging being witnessed in low lying areas. 
 

