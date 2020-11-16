Neighborhood is example of state-sponsored terror: MEA

Hyderabad Police rescue abducted toddler within 20 hrs 2020-11-16 Hyderabad City Police solved a child-kidnapping case within 20 hours. “A three-year-old child was kidnapped from MGBS and rescued by Hyderabad City Police. The complaints on November 14, said that they were at a bus stand and were going to a village in Karnataka, while they were sitting with their cousins in the bus and having a conversation, a few denied to go and got down from the bus. When they boarded the bus again they found their child missing. Within 20 hours the case was solved and child was rescued,” informed Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, Anjani Kumar. Two accused in the case were arrested.