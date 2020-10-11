Nepal marks grim milestone with 5,008 new Covid cases

‘Others should get help now’: ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ owner 2020-10-11 A few days ago, ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ was merely a food stall at Malviya Nagar in South Delhi where an old couple was struggling to sell food, but now it has become a place where big companies are coming for advertising and promotional drives. Life has taken a new turn for the octogenarian couple after their plight went viral on social media and hundreds of people thronged the stall to support them. However, now the owner Kanta Prasad (Baba) is requesting people to shift the spotlight to others who need people’s help. “I don't need any help now; others should get help,” said Baba. He has also become a hero for the public as you will easily find people clicking photos with Baba. His shop is now filled with posters and banners of multiple brands.