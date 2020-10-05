Nepal overtakes China's Covid-19 tally, mulls lockdown

The coronavirus barometer of the Himalayan nation has surged high in recent days with the number of cases reaching 86,823 on October 4. Nepal on Sunday overtook China in the number of infections which has reported 85,450 cases amid speculation that the toll could be higher. Nepal on Sunday alone lodged 2,253 new cases with 1,329 recoveries and seven deaths. Out of new cases, Kathmandu Valley alone contributed 1,373 new cases while Lalitpur registered 187 and Bhaktapur 39 new cases of coronavirus. Despite the increasing number of cases, the buzz in the market and roads in Kathmandu is as normal as before. Social distancing, sanitisation and other basic health protocols issued by the government are flouted by shoppers who are all in a festive mood to celebrate the upcoming festival of Dashain. As Kathmandu is the epicenter, contributing over 50 to 70 per cent of daily infection reported around the nation, people are worried about a possible lockdown.