New agri bills have changed situation of farmers: Kher

Amid the debates on agriculture reform bills, actor Anupam Kher said that these bills will be beneficial for farmers. Farmers should become 'Aatmnirbhar'.

“Condition of farmers has been worrisome over the past 70 years. Now, the situation has changed with the passage of (agriculture) bills. Farmers have become owners. Farmers should become 'Aatmnirbhar',” said Kher.

The two agriculture reform bills have been passed in the Rajya Sabha on September 20. Farmers of Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against the bills.