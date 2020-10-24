New WhatsApp for Business to help shopping within chat

Worldwide protests to condemn Pak’s invasion to Kashmir 2020-10-24 Protests, rallies and seminars were held in different parts of the world to mark October 22 as Black Day. On this day in 1947, Pakistan launched an invasion to forcibly capture J&K using tribal raiders. In Washington DC, giant wheels come up to mark the Black Day as posters also exposed Pakistan for sheltering UN designated terrorists. In Paris, Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Maxette Pirbakas joined the Indian diaspora during a silent protest organised near the Pakistan embassy. The protest was held against Pakistan’s invasion of Kashmir by tribesmen on October 22 in 1947 and to commemorate it as the Black Day for Global Peace.