NHAI resumes toll collection on National Highways

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) resumed toll collection on national highways on April 20 when the Home Ministry order delineating a list of activities allowed during the lockdown will come into effect. The NHAI had stopped toll operations across the country from March 25 when the nationwide lockdown began amid the COVID-19 outbreak after Ministry of Road Transport and Highways order. Recently, the Home Ministry announced a slew of relaxations towards phased reopening of the economy. The Ministry has allowed commercial and private establishments to resume operations. Toll collection falls under the category. Interstate and intra-state movement of all trucks and other goods or carrier vehicles has also been allowed.

