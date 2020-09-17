Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19

Old woman brutally beaten up by neighbour in Ghaziabad 2020-09-16 An old woman was brutally beaten up by her neighbour in Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar area on September 12. The whole incident was captured on CCTV. In the video, the woman was seen brutally beaten up by a steel chair. “In investigation, it was found that he is her neighbour and they had some old dispute. The woman was sent for treatment and an FIR is registered,” a police official said. Accused was arrested on September 14.