NMCG holds three-day “Ganga Utsav 2020”

'Terrorists use social media to attract youth' 2020-11-02 Jammu and Kashmir Police, Ganderbal SSP K Poswal while speaking to ANI informed that the terrorists used mobile apps and social media to approach youth and drag them down the lane of terrorism. K Poswal said, “These are terrorist associates who are a part of a criminal conspiracy. They attacked BJP’s vice president. We have alerted the people who were in their target and have also provided them protection. And we will try to nail the whole system. They used a mobile apps and social media to approach youth to join terrorism. Probe revealed more attacks were being planned and they were in touch with their associates in Pakistan. We've recovered 2 pistols, magazines and ammunition, detonators and Pakistani flag.”