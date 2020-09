19-year-old gets married at Covid-19 centre in Kerala 2020-09-28 In a heart whelming incident at Kochi hospital. A Covid-19 positive girl got married at Covid First-Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) in Mattancherry in Kochi. 19-year-old Fayiza got married while her husband was at the mosque solemnising the wedding. Interestingly, the other Covid-19 patients made her day special by turning the centre into a marriage party. They danced and sang songs for the bride. This one of a kind marriage took place on September 24.