'No money to run lives, how will we run our vehicles?'

People are showing anger towards the rising prices of petrol and diesel in the national capital. One of the localities said, “In 13 days, the price has risen by 7 rupee, this is not good. If it happens once in six months then it is fine but this is not good.” Another one said, “Due to lockdown, business collapsed, income became 0. We are out of money to run our lives how will we run cars. We are running our cars from our blood.” The price has increased by Rs 5.88/litre and Rs 6.50/litre for petrol and diesel respectively since June 09 in Delhi.

