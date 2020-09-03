'No Question Hour is against theory of separation'

DMRC issues Delhi Metro timings; separate gate for exit 2020-09-02 Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Chief, Mangu Singh informed that in first stage Delhi metro will operate during 7am to 11am in the morning and from 4 pm till 8 pm in the evening. DMRC will increase the operating hours stage-wise. “Initially, we will open only one line and operating hours will be 7am to 11am and 1600 hours to 2000 hours, Only selected gates at the metro stations will be open for entry. A separate gate will be marked for exit only. Only use of Smart Card and cashless/online transactions will be allowed,” DMRC Managing Director added.