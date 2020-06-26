No respite as fuel prices hiked for 20th day in a row

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 26 2020, 11:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 11:53 ist
About: 

Petrol and diesel prices continue to surge across the country. Prices of fuel are increasing as state-run oil-marketing companies (OMCs) are reviving their market margins.  “There is no work, no income due to lockdown, and prices of fuel have been increasing ever since,” said a commuter in Delhi. Another commuter in Ludhiana expressed disappointment over price hike. 

Related Videos