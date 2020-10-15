Nobody wants to keep temples shut: Raut

Speaking to ANI about ‘Saamana’ article on Maharashtra Governor, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “The nature of our Constitution and posts of the Prime Minister, President, and Governor are secular. Hindutva is in our heart and in practice but the country functions on the basis of the Constitution which is secular in nature.” “If the (Maharashtra) Governor raises questions on the secularism of the Chief Minister, the President and the PM should ask the Governor if he is secular or not. No one wants to keep temples shut but we have to save people’s lives,” Raut added.

