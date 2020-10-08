'Not contesting Bihar polls, but will support NDA'

Won't take Covid-19 vaccine if Trump says so: Harris 2020-10-08 During the US Vice Presidential debate, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris directly said that if there is a coronavirus vaccine available during Donald Trump’s administration that is not embraced by scientific advisers but pushed by the President, she will not take it. Harris said, “If Dr Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it, absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us to take it, I’m not taking it.” On his response, US VP Mike Pence asked Kamala Harris to not stop playing politics with lives. He said, “We have vaccine. You are undermining confidence in an eventual coronavirus vaccine by saying you wouldn’t take it unless it was endorsed by public health experts. Stop playing politics with people’s lives.” Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris came face-to-face for debate in Washington DC ahead of US elections 2020.