'Not contesting Bihar polls, but will support NDA'

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 08 2020, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 15:22 ist
About: 

Former Director-General of Police (DGP) and Janata Dal (United) leader, Gupteshwar Pandey stated that he is not contesting Bihar elections this year. However, Pandey added that he will be part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Janata Dal (United). “There was probability to contest Bihar election, but this due to some reason I am not fighting Bihar Assembly election this year, but I am with NDA and will always be with them. I work in leadership of NDA and JD(U),” Gupteshwar Pandey said in a press conference in Patna.

