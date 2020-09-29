Not looking to form govt: Maharashtra BJP chief

Hathras rape case: Victim succumbs to injuries 2020-09-29 A 19-year-old girl who was gang-raped by four men in UP’s Hathras earlier this month succumbed to her injuries on the morning of September 29 at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Speaking on the incident, UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said, “The incident is very saddening. Our government stands with the victim's family. The investigation started immediately and four accused have been arrested. Her family has been given the financial support of Rs 10 lakh. Strict action will be taken. Law will take its own course.” Hathras DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar denied the reports of her tongue being chopped off and said, “On the basis of victim’s statement, all four accused have been arrested. Today morning, she succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung Hospital. Under the SC/ST Act, her family has been given the financial support of Rs 10 lakh, in total. Reports of her tongue being chopped off are not true.” The 19-year-old lower caste girl was gang-raped by four men on September 14 when she went to gather fodder for her cattle.