Odisha Guv swears-in 2 State Information Commissioners

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 10 2020, 08:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 08:25 ist
About: 

The Governor of Odisha, Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office to two State Information Commissioners. Bikram Kumar Senapati and Dilip Kumar Bisoi took oath as State Information Commissioners. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Abhishek Hall of Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. 

