Odisha students to participate in NASA challenge

Arnab challeges Uddhav to debate over disagreements 2020-11-12 Republic TV chief editor Arnab Goswami was released on interim bail after the Supreme Court’s order on Nov 11. He was arrested in an abetment to suicide case. While speaking to ANI, Arnab Goswami said, “It was an illegal arrest by a government that doesn't understand that it can't push back independent media. If Uddhav Thackeray has problem with my journalism, he should give me an interview. I challenge him to debate with me on issues I disagree with him. I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray what did he gain by this?”