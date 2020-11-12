Odisha students to participate in NASA challenge

About:
Navonmesh Prasar Student Astronomy Team (NaPSAT), comprising 10 school students were selected to participate in NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2021, which is scheduled for April. NaPSAT is an initiative of Bhubaneswar-based Navonmesh Prasar Foundation. This is a very first time that an Indian school team has been selected for the Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2021. “This is the first time when a school team from India has been selected for the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge. The team will make a rover that can move on the surface of Mars,” said Anil Pradhan, founder of Navonmesh Prasar Foundation.