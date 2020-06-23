Odisha's roads sanitised ahead of Rath Yatra

Rajnath reaches Moscow to attend Victory Day Parade 2020-06-23 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Moscow on June 22 on a three-day visit. He will attend a military parade in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War. The Defence Minister will hold talks on ways to further deepen the India-Russia defence and strategic partnership. Rajnath Singh was received by Major General Kosenko Vasily Alexandrovich and the Indian Ambassador to Russia, D Bala Venkatesh Varma. Government sources told ANI, “During the visit, the Defence Minister will take up the issue of urgent supply of equipment and spares needed for the Russian-origin fighter aircraft including the Su-30MKIs and MiG-29s of the Air Force and the MiG29Ks of the Indian Navy, the T-90 battle ranks for the Army and the Kilo-class submarines of the Navy along with other warships.”