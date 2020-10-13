One arrested in alleged Buxar gangrape case: SP

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 13 2020, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 00:23 ist
About: 

One person has been arrested in connection with the alleged Buxar gang rape case. A woman in Bihar’s Buxar was allegedly raped and thrown in a canal along with her child. The child died from drowning. Buxar SP said, “One arrested, efforts are on to arrest another named accused; unnamed accused being identified. Victim's statement has been taken down under Section 164 CrPC, medical examination done. Child's postmortem done.”

