‘Item’ remark referred to Parl’s agenda lists: Nath 2020-11-02 Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath on November 1 again clarified his remarks wherein he referred BJP leader Imarti Devi as ‘item’ and said it wasn’t to insult anyone and I told earlier that I regret it. He said, “I have been in the Lok Sabha for so many years, our seat comes on which it is written, item number-1, number-2, number-3, I am familiar with this language. I did not say anything to insult anyone and I regret that.”