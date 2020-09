Buses, malls resume operation in Tamil Nadu 2020-09-01 Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus services and malls resumed operation in Tamil Nadu after state government relaxed lockdown restrictions. All malls and stores will be allowed to operate till 8pm. The mandatory lockdown on Sundays has also been lifted. Tamil Nadu recorded 5,956 positive cases taking the Covid-19 tally of the state to 4,28,041. One of the Locals said, “If they are starting bus services and malls then they should take the SOPs for precautions.”