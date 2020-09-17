Over 40L Covid-19 recoveries, 10L active cases in India

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on September 17 reported single-day spike of 97,894 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 1,132 deaths in the same period, pushing the Covid-19 toll in the country to 83,198.

India’s confirmed cases of coronavirus are now 51,18,254 which include 10,09,976 active infections. More than 40,25,080 people have recovered from the deadly disease.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,36,613 samples were tested on September 16. Cumulative samples tested for Covid-19 till September 16 are 6,05,65,728.