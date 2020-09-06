Overhead line damages at Dundi Railway Station in MP

The accident appeared to have taken place allegedly while blast carried out at Dundi Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on September 05.

The video went viral on social media.

No injuries have been reported yet.

Speaking on this incident Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of West Central Railway Priyanka Dikshit said, "No injuries took place as all precautions were being taken. Unfortunately, the overhead line was damaged in the accident. We will ensure that more precautions are taken in future."