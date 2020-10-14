Owaisi visits spots affected due to rains in Hyderabad

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Oct 14 2020, 12:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 12:56 ist
About: 

Eight persons including a child died while four persons have been injured after a boulder fell on two houses at Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad following heavy rainfall. The officials are present at the spot. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also visited the incident spot. 
 

