Pak confirms 7 cases, Oregon declares 60-day emergency

World continues to suffer from perils of deadly Novel Coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus has killed more than 3,600 and infected over 1 lakh people across globe. Meanwhile, Oregon government in US has declared a 60-day emergency amid the tensed situation. Number of positive cases in Pakistan has reached 7; while in India 40 cases have been confirmed. Death toll in Italy surged to 366 in past 24 hours. In a positive example, where countries are prepping up hard to save its citizens from the outbreak, a 100-year-old Chinese man has fully recovered from coronavirus.