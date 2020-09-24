'Pak distracting attention from human rights breaches'

While exercising India's Right of Reply in response to Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, India's first secretary to United Nations in Geneva, Vimarsh Aryan said, "Pakistan's sole objective as a member of this Council is to distract the attention of international community from serious human rights violations committed by it against its own people and in Indian territories occupied by it. During this pandemic when everyone is putting on a mask for the safety and protection of fellow human beings, Pakistan unfortunately is using another kind of pernicious mask to masquerade as a champion of human rights that it itself violates by torturing and persecuting minorities. The Pakistani shenanigan of running with the hare and hunting with the hound is hard to miss."