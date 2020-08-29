Para Swimmer Jadhav delighted to recieve Arjuna Award

About:
Indian Paraswimmer Suyash Jadhav, who will receive prestigious Arjuna Award. He expressed his feelings by saying, “When we perform at state, national & int'l levels, it becomes our dream to get sports award. I'm delighted that I'm receiving Arjuna Award. I feel that the dream of my father, who is a swimmer himself, is getting fulfilled,” “It is easy to talk about it, but giving consistent performances is tough. I belong to a rural area where sports is not given much importance but my parents supported me.” He said.