Para Swimmer Jadhav delighted to recieve Arjuna Award

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Aug 29 2020, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 11:45 ist
About: 

Indian Paraswimmer Suyash Jadhav, who will receive prestigious Arjuna Award. He expressed his feelings by saying, “When we perform at state, national & int'l levels, it becomes our dream to get sports award. I'm delighted that I'm receiving Arjuna Award. I feel that the dream of my father, who is a swimmer himself, is getting fulfilled,” “It is easy to talk about it, but giving consistent performances is tough. I belong to a rural area where sports is not given much importance but my parents supported me.” He said. 
 

