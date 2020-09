2 killed inside residential society in Greater Noida 2020-09-08 Assailants shot dead two persons inside a residential society in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. The incident happened in Bisrakh area. DCP of Central Noida, Harish Chandra said, "At around 9 pm, two persons entered the society and shot dead two people who were sitting in the car. Efforts are on to identify the accused." Further investigation is underway.