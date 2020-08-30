Part of bridge collapses following downpour in Nagpur

updates

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 30 2020, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 22:34 ist
 

Portion of a bridge collapsed in Nagpur district, following heavy rainfall in the region on August 30. The bridge is located in Ramtek of Nagpur district. No injuries were reported in the incident. Flood-like situation persists in parts of Nagpur.

