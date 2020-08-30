Part of bridge collapses following downpour in Nagpur

‘COVID cases expected to rise with resumption of metro' 2020-08-30 Doctors of super specialty hospitals in Delhi spoke to Asian News International (ANI) on the coronavirus spread in India. Senior doctors from Max and Medanta hospitals asserted that COVID spread is on rise and with the opening of metro, cases are expected to surge. Director of Department of Cardiology, Max Hospital, Dr Manoj Kumar said, “25 lakh people use metro daily, so a crowd will definitely be there. We can expect a surge of cases following the reopening.” ax doctor also questioned the reliability of Rapid Antigen Testing. He said, “The problem is we are keeping a careless attitude, 2/3 of the testing is from Rapid Antigen which is not reliable.” Meanwhile, Dr Rajiv Parakh, Chairman, Peripheral Vascular and Endovascular Sciences, Medanta also commented on the opening of metro rail services. “We need to be extremely careful as metro will start its services. It is our responsibility as well, we need to obey the norms of social distancing. There is no doubt in my mind, once the metro starts the numbers will skyrocket,” said Dr Rajiv Parakh.