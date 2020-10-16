People should come forward in Covid-19 fight: Gehlot

On the occasion of 'Global Handwashing Day', Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called upon all the citizens of the state to dedicate themselves in the fight against coronavirus. He said that this battle can be won only with the coordinated efforts and cooperation of all the officers, employees, contract workers etc. as well as the common people of Rajasthan. CM Gehlot said that the message of Global Handwashing Day is that people wash their hands with soap at critical times. Health protocols issued by health experts to prevent corona have emphasized the use of masks and physical distance as well as frequent hand washing. The Chief Minister underlined that the aim of Global Handwashing Day is to protect against infectious diseases. He also said that washing hands properly and repeatedly reduces the risk of diarrhoea, lung infection and diseases caused by changing seasons. The state government has also started a mass movement to spread this message to the common people.