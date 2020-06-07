People throng Delhi’s Ghazipur market

  • Jun 07 2020, 11:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2020, 11:26 ist
People arrived at the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Delhi’s Ghazipur market to make purchase amid COVID-19 outbreak. Buyers and vendors present in the market were seen wearing mask. People in huge numbers were seen flouting social distancing norms while entering the market. Markets are open amid unlock 1.0 with reasonable restrictions.

 

