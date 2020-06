2 terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen gunned down in J&K 2020-06-13 A joint operation was launched by Indian Army and J&K police on intelligence input at Kulgam-Anantnag Border on June 13. Two terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen were eliminated. Two pistols with ammunition and 3 grenades recovered from them. Operation is over now. According to Army's record the area comes under Anantnag district and as per Police record it comes under Kulgam district.