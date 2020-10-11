PM launches physical distribution of Property Cards

'Nearly 2 crore families in villages got pucca houses' 2020-10-11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that nearly two crore poor families in the villages have got ‘pucca houses’ so far. “For decades, crores of families in villages across the country did not have a home of their own. Today, nearly two crore poor families in the villages have got pucca houses,” said PM Modi at the launch of physical distribution of Property Cards under ‘SVAMITVA’ (Survey of Villages And Mapping With Improvised Technology In Village Areas) scheme.