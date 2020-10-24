PM launches scheme to provide power to Gujarat farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three key development projects in Gujarat, through video conferencing from New Delhi.PM launched “Kisan Suryoday Yojana” aimed to empower farmers during the event.

It aims to provide day-time power supply for irrigation to farmers through solar panels.

He also inaugurated Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre and Mobile App for telecardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. At last, PM also inaugurated a Ropeway project at Girnar. The 2320 metres long ropeway has a capacity of carrying 1000 passengers per hour.