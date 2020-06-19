PM Modi chairs NDMA meeting on Assam oil well fire

About:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) meeting to review oil well number Baghjan-5 fire situation in Assam’s Tinsukia. Review meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Experts have been called and efforts are going on to seal the well. “PM said that he stands with the people of Assam & assured all steps for rehabilitation of the affected people,” tweeted Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal.