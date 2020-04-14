PM Modi extends nationwide COVID-19 lockdown till May 3

  Apr 14 2020, 16:30 ist
  updated: Apr 14 2020, 16:30 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 addressed the nation over coronavirus situation and announced that lockdown which was announced till April 14, has been extended to May 3rd. “We should continue lockdown norms as we have till now,” said PM Modi.  

