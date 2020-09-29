PM Modi inaugurates 6 mega projects under Namami Gange

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six mega projects in Uttarakhand under the Namami Gange Mission via video conference on September 29. PM Modi also launched the logo of Jal Jeevan Mission. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat, joined the event virtually. These projects are worth Rs 521 crore under Namami Gange Mission. The STPs combined will treat over 150 million litres of wastewater per day. A Ganga Museum at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar will showcase river rejuvenation activities. “In the past decades, huge initiatives were taken up to clean river Ganga but those initiatives had neither public participation nor farsightedness. As a result, the water of river Ganga was never cleaned,” PM Modi said.
