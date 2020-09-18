PM Modi liberated farmers, says Narendra Singh Tomar

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 18 2020, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 10:53 ist
About: 

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 that passed in Lok Sabha, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had liberated the farmers. 

“Congress has always mentioned such reforms in its election manifesto but never had the courage to pursue them. Modi ji has liberated the farmers, I congratulate everyone for this,” said Union Agriculture Minister.
 

