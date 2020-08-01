PM Modi’s Pakistani sister sends him ‘rakhi’

'Missing' Covid-19 patient found dead inside well 2020-08-01 Body of a missing Covid-19 patient was found inside a well at Washim on July 31, the police said. Police official Satish Patil said, “The patient had run away from Covid-19 centre here on July 29. The patient's body was found in a well today. The person might have committed suicide. On July 30, the police traced the mobile of the patient and it was found beside a well. The patient's slippers were also found beside the well. The police called the deceased's wife and brother. They identified the patient by his slippers.”