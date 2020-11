Delhi-Haryana border heavily guarded amid protests 2020-11-28 The Singhu border which separates Haryana and Delhi is heavily guarded for the last couple of days amid the farmer's protest against centre’s agriculture laws. Large numbers of farmers are gathered at the Delhi-Haryana border to enter the national capital where another protesting group was settled at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari on November 27 by the Delhi Police. Farmers are heading towards Delhi as part of their protest against the Centre's farm laws.